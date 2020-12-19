Agenda: Joint School District #1 Silver Lake-Salem Board (Riverview School) regular meeting Dec. 21, 2020

Dec 19th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.

The Joint School District #1 Silver Lake-Salem Board of Education (Riverview School) is scheduled to hold a regular monthly meeting Monday, starting with a closed session at 6 p.m. and a open session at 7 p.m. in the music room of the school. A live audio stream will be available here after the meting starts.

Agenda items include:

  • COVID Considerations and Update
  • Mask Requirement
  • Quarantine Protocols (KCHD move to 10-days if no symptoms)
  • Classroom, Grade Level, and School Closure Protocols, and Moves to Virtual
  • FFCRA Leave and Expanded FMLA
  • Vaccination Update
  • Building Use and Extra-curriculars

The full agenda is available here.

