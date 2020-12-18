Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department to participate in “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign

From the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department:

About every three hours in Wisconsin, someone is killed or injured in an alcohol-related crash. Drivers impaired by alcohol or other drugs pose a serious hazard to themselves, their passengers, and everyone else along our roadways. Preliminary data indicates that already in 2020, 166 fatal crashes occurred involving a suspected impaired driver, 31 more than in 2019 at this time.

As part of our year-round public safety efforts, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department will join law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign from December 18, 2020 through New Year‘s Day 2021. This is NOT about stopping, citing or arresting motorists. This is about saving lives and preventing tragedies.

Citizens play a vital role. Never allow someone to drive impaired. If you see a driver that you suspect is impaired, call 911 and provide as much detail as you can. Protect yourself and your passengers by buckling up, watch your speed, be patient and alert. Thanks for your support throughout the year to help keep our streets and communities safe. Let’s not add more tragedy to 2020.