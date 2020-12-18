Kenosha County COVID-19 update Dec. 18, 2020: 11,395 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 11,395 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Friday. That’s 91 more than Thursday. There have been 192 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s 5 more than Thursday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 62,371 negative test results, a positive rate of 6773/100,000 people and a 1.7 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County (.1 percent higher) as of Wednesday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Wednesday:

Bristol — 295 cases (1 more than Thursday)

Paddock Lake — 170 cases

Salem Lakes — 684 cases (4 more than Thursday)

Randall — 152 cases (2 more than Thursday)

Twin Lakes — 276 cases (1 more than Thursday)

Wheatland — 177 cases (1 more than Thursday)

Paris — 71 cases (1 more than Thursday)

Brighton — 88 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 451,676 positive tests and 2,281,130 negative tests with 4,315 deaths statewide as of Friday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 42,935 positives as of Friday, the Lake County Health Department reports.