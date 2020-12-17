Kenosha County COVID-19 update Dec. 17, 2020: 11,304 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 11,304 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Thursday. That’s 105 more than Wednesday. There have been 187 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s 3 more than Wednesday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 62,109 negative test results, a positive rate of 6719/100,000 people and a 1.7 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County (.1 percent higher) as of Wednesday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Wednesday:

Bristol — 294 cases (3 more than Wednesday)

Paddock Lake — 170 cases (2 more than Wednesday)

Salem Lakes — 680 cases (7 more than Wednesday)

Randall — 150 cases (5 more than Wednesday)

Twin Lakes — 275 cases (3 more than Wednesday)

Wheatland — 176 cases (3 more than Wednesday)

Paris — 70 cases

Brighton — 88 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 448,441positive tests and 2,273,936 negative tests with 4,196 deaths statewide as of Wednesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 42,098 positives as of Tuesday, the Lake County Health Department reports. New data did not appear to be available on Thursday evening.