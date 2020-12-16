Kenosha County COVID-19 update Dec. 16, 2020: 11,199 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 11,199 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday. That’s 51 more than Tuesday. There have been 184 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s 1 more than Tuesday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 62,034 negative test results, a positive rate of 6656/100,000 people and a 1.6 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Wednesday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Wednesday:

Bristol — 291 cases (4 more than Tuesday)

Paddock Lake — 168 cases

Salem Lakes — 673 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

Randall — 145 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

Twin Lakes — 272 cases (2 more than Tuesday)

Wheatland — 173 cases (2 more than Tuesday)

Paris — 70 cases (1 more than Monday)

Brighton — 88 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 444,798 positive tests and 2,266,641 negative tests with 4,196 deaths statewide as of Wednesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 42,098 positives as of Tuesday, the Lake County Health Department reports. New data did not appear to be available on Wednesday evening.