Kenosha County COVID-19 update Dec. 15, 2020: 11,148 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 11,148 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Tuesday. That’s 164 more than Monday. There have been 183 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s 5 more than Monday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 61,933 negative test results, a positive rate of 6626/100,000 people and a 1.6 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Tuesday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Tuesday:

Bristol — 287 cases (3 more than Monday)

Paddock Lake — 168 cases (1 more than Monday)

Salem Lakes — 672 cases (12 more than Monday)

Randall — 144 cases (3 more than Monday)

Twin Lakes — 270 cases (8 more than Monday)

Wheatland — 171 cases

Paris — 69 cases (1 more than Monday)

Brighton — 88 cases (1 more than Monday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 442,396 positive tests and 2,259,792 negative tests with 4,122 deaths statewide as of Tuesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 42,098 positives as of Tuesday, the Lake County Health Department reports.