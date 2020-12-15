COVID-19 outbreaks spurs closure of Paddock Lake village offices

Paddock Lake Village Hall will be closed to the public after an outbreak of COVID-19 among village office staff, village administrator Tim Popanda announced Tuesday.

Here is the news release distributed Tuesday afternoon:

Effective immediately the Village of Paddock Lake municipal offices located at 6969-236th Avenue will be closed to the public, as a result of an outbreak of Covid-19 amongst office staff. For the protection of the remaining Village office staff and the public, residents and customers doing business with the Village of Paddock Lake are being asked to select one of the following

methods for conducting business with Paddock Lake, this includes property tax payment, renewal of dog licenses, payment of municipal citations, payment of utility bills and obtaining building permits:

• Using U.S. Mail- Mail payments or documents to the Village of Paddock Lake at 6969-236th Avenue, Salem, WI 53168

• Using the Village Hall Drop Box- The secure drop box is located to the right of the Village halls entry doors at 6969-236th Avenue.

• Using Email- Non-payment business, questions or comments can be directed to Village staff at villagehall@paddocklake.net

• Telephone- Residents and customers can call Village staff at 262-843-2713, Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm.

Those making payments by US Mail or by using the secure drop box at the Village hall and would like a Village receipt for their payment should include a self-addressed stamped envelope for the return of the receipt.