Shop With a Hero

For over a decade, members of the Twin Lakes Police Department, Twin Lakes Fire Department, Town of Randall Volunteer Fire Department would take some kids from Randall and Lakewood schools shopping for gifts. This year, the gifts were delivered.

The kids selected what they wanted and they were purchased in advance, then wrapped at the police department. Donations provided the funds to purchase the items.

Saturday morning, the departments split into three crews and delivered gifts, arriving with sirens blaring.

Event coordinator, Officer Saunders.