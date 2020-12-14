Santa Visits Wheatland

Sunday morning, Santa made several stops around the Town of Wheatland, to visit the local children. The annual indoor Wheatland Fire Department visit with Santa had to be cancelled, with it’s craft projects and treats. Instead, Santa visited outside, with goodie bags for kids in which each had a craft project, hot chocolate mix, candy cane, and something from the fire department.

Santa stopped at Wheatland Center School, Wheatland Mobile Home Park, Lilly Lake boat launch, and Wheatland Fire Department.

Wheatland Fire Department brought their fire truck for everyone to look at.