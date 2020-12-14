Santa visits Twin Lakes

Santa was visiting the kids of Twin lakes Saturday morning with the Twin Lakes Fire Department. Santa had a toy for good girls and boys. Due to the pandemic, the fire department couldn’t hold their annual station visit with Santa.
