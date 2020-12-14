Kenosha County COVID-19 update Dec. 14, 2020: 10,984 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 10,984 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Monday. That’s 323 more than Friday. There have been 178 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s 4 more than Friday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 61,826 negative test results, a positive rate of 6529/100,000 people and a 1.6 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Monday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Monday:

Bristol — 284 cases (14 more than Friday)

Paddock Lake — 167 cases (6 more than Friday)

Salem Lakes — 660 cases (26 more than Friday)

Randall — 141 cases (8 more than Friday)

Twin Lakes — 262 cases (13 more than Friday)

Wheatland — 171 cases (2 more than Friday)

Paris — 68 cases (1 more than Friday)

Brighton — 87 cases (1 more than Friday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 438,895 positive tests and 2,255,994 negative tests with 4,068 deaths statewide as of Monday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 41,762 positives as of Monday, the Lake County Health Department reports.