Agenda: Salem School District special and regular board meetings Dec. 15, 2020

Dec 14th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.

The Salem School District Board is scheduled to hold a special board meeting and a regular meeting Tuesday.

The special board meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:10 p.m. It will be held in closed session to conduct business administrator Interviews.

The regular meeting is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Board members will meet in the intermediate library. Public access to allow for social distancing will take place in the Large Group Instruction Room. The meeting also will be livestreamed here.

Among the agenda items are:

  • District Face Covering/Mask Mandate
  • Second Semester 2020-2021 Calendar
  • Second Semester 2020-2021 Planning/Update

The full agenda is available here.

