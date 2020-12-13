Agenda: Wheatland Town Board and Lilly Lake Protection & Rehabilitation District Board of Commissioners meetings Dec. 14, 2020

The Wheatland Town Board and Lilly Lake Protection & Rehabilitation District Board of Commissioners are scheduled to hold meetings Monday. Both entities have the same members.

Both of these meetings will be virtual. The Town Board recently voted unanimously to hold virtual meetings through Febraury, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It will be a learning experience for us, but we’ll try to implement the best we can,” said town Clerk Sheila Siegler.

First will be the Town Board meeting starting at 6 p.m. The Zoom link for the meeting is here. Citizens wishing to make a public comment may submit such comment in writing to smsiegler@townwheatland.com no later than 4 p.m. the day of the meeting. Comments will be provided to town board members and made a part of the meeting .

Agenda items for the Town Board meeting include:

Request WisDOT install battery backups for STH 50 controlled

intersection light signals.

Recreation Board re-appointments: Brett Butler, Paul DeLuisa, Brian Kerkman.

Cancel the second town board meeting of December 28.

The full Town Board agenda is available here.

The Lilly Lake Protection & Rehabilitation District Board of Commissioners will meet at 6:15 p.m., or after the Town Board meeting is adjourned. It will be conducted virtually and the meeting link is here. Public comments for this virtual meeting must be submitted in written form no later

than 4 p.m. the day of the meeting to smsiegler@townwheatland.com.

Among the agenda items are:

Accept a temporary loan from the Town of Wheatland to be repaid as soon as the loan financing is approved by the WI Bureau of Public Lands State Trust Fund – early 2021.

Report on the nearly completed lake level control structure project.

DNR funded Lilly Lake Aquatic Plant Management Plan – update from planning committee.

The entire Lilly Lake Board of Commissioners meeting agenda is available here.