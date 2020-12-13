Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board regular meeting Dec. 14, 2020

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday starting at 6 p.m.

Village Hall is closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This meeting will be conducted virtually. The meeting will be viewable by the public via YouTube here.

Among the agenda items are:

Discussion and possible action on a request for a change to the chicken ordinance from Amy Bringsosen.

Discussion and possible action on Payment Request No. 19 by C.D. Smith Construction Inc., in the amount of $639,448.61, for the Waste Water Treatment Plant Regionalization Improvements.

Discussion and possible action on a Conditional Use Permit for Tim Cowart, 22700 Salem Road, Salem WI 53168 (Owner/Agent) to allow tattoo and piercing and outdoor entertainment in association with the existing tavern in the B-2 Community Business District on Tax Parcel #70-4-120-273-0435 (11230 260th Avenue).

The full agenda is available here.