Winter weather advisory issued

Well Kenosha County had not been in the area under a National Weather Service winter weather advisory but that changed just in time for the flakes to begin to fall — and stick — here.

As of about 8:50 a.m., NWS now is including Kenosha County in an area of southeastern Wisconsin under a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. That’s about the same time rain turned to snow in Paddock Lake.

Expect slippery travel conditions. We have a report from the road that at about 10:05 a.m. snow was sticking to roads, especially west of Highway B

The latest, local forecast for central Kenosha County calls for 1 inch of accumulation during the day. The advisory says 1 to 4 inches possible. The forecasting wisdom seems to say snow will be less to the extreme southeast.

Saturday’s high temperature should reach 36.

At this point, there is no more snow in the NWS forecast through Friday.