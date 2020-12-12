Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board meeting Dec. 14, 2020

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall.

The typical committee of the whole meeting scheduled for the first week of the month was cancelled and the typical regular meeting that would be the third Monday of the month will be held instead Monday, said village Clerk Sabrina Waswo.

Among the agenda items are:

Consideration of a motion to approve a Collective Bargaining Agreement

with Teamsters 200 (Public Works and Sewer) expiring December 31,

2020.

with Teamsters 200 (Public Works and Sewer) expiring December 31, 2020. Consideration of a motion to approve a contract with Scherrer

Construction Company Inc for the new Village Hall.

Construction Company Inc for the new Village Hall. Consideration of a motion to approve the purchase of a new K9 dog.

Update from the Village Engineer on the WWTP upgrade.

The full agenda is available here.