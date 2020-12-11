Units responding for fire in Randall

Dec 11th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 6:17 p.m., Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to a report of a fire in the 12400 block of 344th Avenue in Twin Lakes.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a pole on fire.

