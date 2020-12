The annual Town of Wheatland Fire Dept. & Auxiliary Photos with Santa event will be a little different this year due to COVID-19.

Santa and a fire truck will be coming to you this year on Sunday, Dec. 13..

Here is the schedule:

9 a.m. — Wheatland Center School.

10 a.m. — Wheatland Trailer Park.

11 a.m. — Lilly Lake Boat Launch.

Noon — Wheatland Fire Department.

Santa will be in the fire truck. Children can up to the truck and have their photo with Santa taken by parents.