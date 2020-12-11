Paddock Lake Sheriff’s Dept. contract to increase 2.6 percent for 2021

Dedicated patrol of Paddock Lake from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department will cost the village government a little more in 2021.

The proposed contract calls for an increase of $8,733 or 2.6 percent to $326,688 for 2021.

The Village Board considered the contract at the committee of the whole meeting from December on Wednesday. No objections were raised and the board is expected to approve the contract at its regular meeting on Dec. 16.

The contract calls for the Sheriff’s Department to provide dedicated patrol by a deputy to the village for two shifts per day, seven days a week. The village has been contracting with the Sheriff’s Department for dedicated patrol for many years.

Village administrator Tim Popanda at the meeting praised the value of contracting for police coverage with the Sheriff’s Department. In staff memo to the board Popanda said villages like Twin Lakes and Genoa City that have their own police departments spend more per capita for police protection than Paddock Lake — $341/ person for Twin Lakes and $285/person for Genoa City versus $111/person for Paddock Lake.

“It’s a pretty good bargain we get,” Popanda said at the meeting.

The increase was anticipated and was incorporated into the village 2021 budget, said village President Terry Burns.