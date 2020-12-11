Kenosha County COVID-19 update Dec. 11, 2020: 10,661 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 10,661 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Friday. That’s 45 more than Thursday. There have been 174 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s 2 more than Thursday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 60,846 negative test results, a positive rate of 6337/100,000 people and a 1.6 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Friday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Friday:

Bristol — 270 cases

Paddock Lake — 161 cases

Salem Lakes — 634 cases (2 more than Thursday)

Randall — 133 cases (2 more than Thursday)

Twin Lakes — 249 cases (4 more than Thursday)

Wheatland — 169 cases (1 more than Thursday)

Paris — 67 cases

Brighton — 86 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 429,957 positive tests and 2,231,765 negative tests with 3,991 deaths statewide as of Friday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 40,589 positives as of Friday, the Lake County Health Department reports.