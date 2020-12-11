Chance of snow diminishing here in latest forecasts

The chance that we will see some kind of sizable snow Friday night or Saturday is diminishing in the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

It is expected to snow — and rain. But little accumulation is expected.

The NWS is now calling for .25 to .5 of snow accumulation possible here Friday, little to no accumulation Friday night and less than 1 inch of accumulation Saturday.

Rain however is likely by 1 p.m., Friday and is likely through 4 p.m., Saturday. Any snow is likely to be mixed with rain.

Friday’s high temperature is expected to reach 41 and Saturday’s a high of 36 is forecast.