The following statement was released this monring regarding WIlmot Union High School District administrator Dan Kopp:

Please be advised that Dan Kopp will commence an administrative leave from his position with the Wilmot Union High School District effective December 10, 2020. Mr. Kopp has also submitted his resignation from employment effective June 30, 2021, which the board has accepted. The Wilmot Union High School District wishes Mr. Kopp all the best with his future endeavors.