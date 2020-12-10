Santa to visit Twin Lakes in Fire Department truck

COVID-19 has changed the typical Santa visit at the Twin Lakes Fire Department to an extended cruise through town visiting youngsters for 2020.

Here are details from the fire department Facebook page:

Santa is coming to town Saturday, Dec 12th from 10am to 1pm. He won’t be able to welcome families to our fire house this year like so many past years, but he will be riding to all Twin Lakes neighborhoods during this time. Come out with your families and wave at Santa. No specific routes predetermined, listen for the sirens.”