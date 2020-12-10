Kenosha County COVID-19 update Dec. 10, 2020: 10,616 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 10,616 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Thursday. That’s 75 more than Wednesday. There have been 172 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s 5 more than Wednesday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 60,718 negative test results, a positive rate of 6296/100,000 people and a 1.6 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Thursday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Thursday:

Bristol — 270 cases (4 more than Wednesday)

Paddock Lake — 161 cases (2 more than Wednesday)

Salem Lakes — 632 cases (9 more than Wednesday)

Randall — 131 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Twin Lakes — 245 cases (2 more than Wednesday)

Wheatland — 168 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Paris — 67 cases (2 more than Wednesday)

Brighton — 86 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 426,009 positive tests and 2,224,578 negative tests with 3,944 deaths statewide as of Thursday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 40,226 positives as of Thursday, the Lake County Health Department reports.