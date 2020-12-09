Kenosha County COVID-19 update Dec. 9, 2020: 10,541 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 10,541 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday. That’s 259 more than Tuesday. There have been 167 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s 5 more than Tuesday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 60,567 negative test results, a positive rate of 6265/100,000 people and a 1.6 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Wednesday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Wednesday:

Bristol — 266 cases (2 more than Tuesday)

Paddock Lake — 159 cases

Salem Lakes — 623 cases (16 more than Tuesday)

Randall — 130 cases (5 more than Tuesday)

Twin Lakes — 243 cases (5 more than Tuesday)

Wheatland — 167 cases (2 more than Tuesday)

Paris — 65 cases (2 more than Tuesday)

Brighton — 85 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 422,065 positive tests and 2,216,057 negative tests with 3,887 deaths statewide as of Wednesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 39,903 positives as of Wednesday, the Lake County Health Department reports.