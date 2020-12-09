Agenda: Randall Town Board regular meeting Dec. 10, 2020

The Randall Town Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting on Thursday at Town Hall in Bassett.

Among the agenda items are:

Contract for Inspection Services. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.

Motion to go into closed session regarding the deliberation and

negotiation with the Village of Twin Lakes an Intergovernmental Agreement for the creation of a Joint Municipal Court System. The Town Board will subsequently reconvene in Open Session immediately thereafter, without further notice other than this notice, to consider and possibly act upon any matters considered in closed session.

The full agenda is available here.