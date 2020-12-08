Slades Corners Lucky Clovers 4-H Club holding virtual auction for charities

Slades Corners Lucky Clovers 4-H Club normally holds an auction for charity during the club’s December meeting.

This year, with the COVID-19 pandemic, the club cannot meet in person, but members still wanted to continue this club tradition.

In 2020, the club will be holding an online auction through Facebook (click here to view). The auction will be held through 6 p.m on Dec. 12.

The auction is a great opportunity to get some holiday shopping done and support some great charities. This year proceeds will go to the club to support community service activities, the Ronald McDonald House (providing support and housing for families with children in the hospital) and Aurora St Lukes Medical Respiratory ICU staff (showing support for those who see the sickest COVID patients).