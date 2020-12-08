Kenosha County COVID-19 update Dec. 8, 2020: 10,282 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 10,282 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Tuesday. That’s 186 more than Monday. There have been 162 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s 3 more than Monday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 60,284 negative test results, a positive rate of 6112/100,000 people and a 1.6 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Tuesday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Tuesday:

Bristol — 264 cases (5 case more than Monday)

Paddock Lake — 159 cases (11 more than Monday)

Salem Lakes — 607 cases (25 more than Monday)

Randall — 125 cases (4 more than Monday)

Twin Lakes — 238 cases (19 more than Monday)

Wheatland — 165 cases (2 more than Monday)

Paris — 63 cases (2 more than Monday)

Brighton — 84 cases (7 more than Monday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 418,446 positive tests and 2,207,950 negative tests with 3,806 deaths statewide as of Tuesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 39,506 positives as of Tuesday, the Lake County Health Department reports.