Units responding for crash in Wheatland

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 4:58 p.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 8100 block of Highway KD in Wheatland.

Per dispatch: Single vehicle crash with one person injured.

UPDATE 5:08 p.m. — Fire unit on scene reports one person trapped in vehicle, perhaps by airbag.

UPDATE 5:12 p.m. — Deputy at scene reports vehicle struck and damaged a utility pole.

UPDATE about 5:55 p.m. — Fire units clearing the scene, fire command being terminated and scene being turned over the utility company crew.