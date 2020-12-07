Twin Lakes Police make arrest in drug death

Twin Lakes Police have made an arrest in the case of a Twin Lakes resident who died this summer of a opiate overdose.

From a new release distributed Monday (Note: The name of the suspect has been removed because westofthei.com does not associate individuals with specific criminal charges until they have been charged in court — DH)

On June 25, 2020 the Twin Lakes Police Department began an

investigation in to the death of Twin Lakes resident, Anthony Winkler (34). Winkler was found on that day deceased in his Twin Lakes home. As a result of this investigation it was recently determined that the Winkler died of an opiate overdose involving fentanyl. During the investigation it was determined that Winkler received the fentanyl from a Village of Twin Lakes resident. On 12/03/2020 a search warrant was executed at (the suspect’s) Twin Lakes apartment where (the suspect) was ultimately arrested. At the time of incident and arrest, (the suspect) was on probation with the Department of Corrections stemming from previous criminal convictions. Charges for (the suspect) have been referred to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office. … If you have information about drug activity occurring in the Twin Lakes area, please contact Detective Sobczak at 262-877-9056 and submit a tip. (The suspect) is currently being held at the Kenosha County Jail on the above charges.