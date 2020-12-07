Property tax bills being mailed starting this week

Well it’s property tax bill time.

From a news release from the county treasurer’s office:

Kenosha County Treasurer Teri Jacobson is reminding taxpayers that property tax bills will be mailed beginning the week of Dec. 7, and it is the responsibility of all taxpayers to make a payment by the end of January.

“If you do not receive your tax bill by Dec. 15, please contact your municipal treasurer to get a copy of your bill and check that they have the correct mailing address on file for your property,” Jacobson said.

Jacobson reminded everyone to review their bill when it arrives, making a note that the first payment is due by Jan. 31, 2021, and should be paid to their city, village or town treasurer.

“In order to avoid additional interest and penalty, and losing the option to pay in installments, it is essential that taxpayers pay at least the full amount of their first installment by Jan. 31, 2021, to their municipal treasurer,” Jacobson said. “If you are unable to pay the full amount, you should pay as much as you are able by Jan. 31, 2021, to reduce the amount you will be charged in interest and penalty,”

While reviewing their property tax bill, residents should also check to see if they are receiving the lottery credit. Individuals are allowed to have the lottery credit applied to their primary residence; people cannot have more than one primary residence.

“Checking for your lottery credit every year is important and could save you $100 or more, depending on the credit in your community, so be vigilant,” Jacobson said. “If it does not appear on your bill, and you are eligible, you can still apply at your municipality before January 31, 2021.”

Information on the lottery credit, add and delete forms can be found on the county web site at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/593/Lottery-Credits.

As COVID-19 precautions are still in place in many communities, Jacobson recommended that people strongly consider mailing in their payment, paying online or using a drop box where they are available.

“Before heading to your municipality to pay in person, check to see if your municipality is even accepting in-person payments, as several are closed to the public at this point to prevent community spread of the virus,” Jacobson said.