Kenosha County COVID-19 update Dec. 7, 2020: 10,096 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 10,096 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Monday. That’s 178 more than Friday. There have been 159 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s 3 more than Friday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 60,029 negative test results, a positive rate of 6001/100,000 people and a 1.6 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Monday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Monday:

Bristol — 259 cases (1 case more than Friday)

Paddock Lake — 148 cases

Salem Lakes — 582 cases

Randall — 121 cases (2 more than Friday)

Twin Lakes — 228 cases (1 more than Friday)

Wheatland — 163 cases

Paris — 61 cases

Brighton — 77 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 414,332 positive tests and 2,202,473 negative tests with 3,738 deaths statewide as of Monday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 39,014 positives as of Friday, the Lake County Health Department reports.