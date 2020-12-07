Agenda: Central High School District of Westosha Board meeting Dec. 8, 2020

The Board of Education of Central High School District of Westosha will meet Tuesday, with an executive session at 4:45 p.m. and a regular meeting scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. in the All Purpose Room. Attendees are required to wear face coverings.

The closed session is to discuss and act if apropriate on an administrative contract.

Agenda items for the open session include:

Financial Presentation by R.W. Baird on Proposed Facility Project.

Discussion of Draft Referendum Resolution.

Review and Discussion of Preliminary Communication Strategy and Timeline for Facility Project.

2020-21 School Year Planning and Update.

The full agenda is available here.