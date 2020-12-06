Units responding for smoking truck in Silver Lake

Dec 6th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 12:33 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a smoking truck at North and First streets in Silver Lake.

Per dispatch: This vehicle may have been involved in crash at Highways B and 50.

