Units responding for smoking truck in Silver Lake

At about 12:33 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a smoking truck at North and First streets in Silver Lake.
Per dispatch: This vehicle may have been involved in crash at Highways B and 50.
