Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 4:25 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue, Randall Fire Department, Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Richmond (Ill.) Fire Department units and Twin Lakes Police officers are responding to a report of a fire in the 400 block of Waldeck Drive.

Per dispatch: Caller reporting their attached garage is on fire, with flames seen.

UPDATE 4:29 p.m. — Police officer at the scene says a fire extinguisher and a garden house have been used on the fire to bring it mostly under control.