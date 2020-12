Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 12:36 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue is responding to a request for mutual aid from the Antioch (Ill.) Fire Department for a garage fire in the 300 block of Cedarwood Lane in Antioch.

Per dispatch: Bristol to respond with a truck.

UPDATE 12:42 p.m. — Bristol reports to dispatch that they have been cleared by Antioch command to return to quarters.