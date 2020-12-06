Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board committee of the whole meeting Dec. 7, 2020

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting starting at 5 p.m. on Monday at Village Hall.

This meeting will be conducted via Zoom for Board of Trustees and Village Staff. The meeting will be streamed live on YouTube for the public’s viewing (click here). If you have any questions, please call the Clerk’s Office at 262-843-2313.

No action will be taken at this meeting. This meeting is a trial run for training purposes only.

The only agenda item is discuss virtual meetings.

The full agenda is available here.