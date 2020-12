The Paddock Lake Village Board has passed a 2021 budget that includes a tax levy that will decrease.

The tax levy for 2021 (payable in 2020) will be $1,456,058, which is a 2.99 percent decrease from 2020’s levy of $1,499,258.

The levy and accompanying budgets passed by unanimous vote on Nov. 18 at a regular meeting of the board.

A summary of the budget can be viewed here.