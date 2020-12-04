Kenosha County COVID-19 update Dec. 4, 2020: 9,918 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 9,918 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Friday. That’s 100 more than Thursday. There have been 156 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s 3 more than Thursday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 59,318 negative test results, a positive rate of 5883/100,000 people and a 1.6 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Friday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Friday:

Bristol — 258 cases

Paddock Lake — 148 cases (2 more than Thursday)

Salem Lakes — 583 cases (9 more than Thursday)

Randall — 119 cases (1 more than Thursday)

Twin Lakes — 227 cases (3 more than Thursday)

Wheatland — 163 cases

Paris — 62 cases

Brighton — 78 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 404,555 positive tests and 2,180,320 negative tests with 3,625 deaths statewide as of Friday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 37,730 positives as of Friday, the Lake County Health Department reports.