2020 Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association Trees on Parade and tree lighting coverage (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

The Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association hosted its annual Tree Lighting and kicked off a mini Trees on Parade Friday evening.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic caused some changes in the typical program, but people still turned out to mark the beginning of the holiday season.

Here is video of the tree lighting, led this year by village Trustee Aaron Karow (followed by a couple of photos):

This year’s scaled down Trees on Parade and Holiday Shopping is being held at Trader Brothers Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The new venue still features decorated trees you can vote on and vendors with interesting goods to sell.

Before the tree lighting, there was a parade down Main Street organized by Laura Kaskin, separate from the chamber events. Here’s video of some highlights: