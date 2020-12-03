Units responding for fire in Wheatland

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 7:35 a.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department, Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units along with sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a possible fire in the 7000 block of 316th Avenue in Wheatland.

Per dispatch: Passerby called in what appears to be flames coming from home.

UPDATE about 7:39 a.m. — Deputy in scene says house is on fire.

UPDATE 7:40 a.m. — Twin Lakes Fire Department requested to respond as mutual aid.

UPDATE 7:46 a.m. — Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue dispatched to respond to the scene with an engine as mutual aid.

UPDATE 8:13 a.m. — Kenosha County Fire Investigation Task Force requested to respond to the scene.

UPDATE 8:14 a.m. — Incident command requests an engine from Spring Grove (Ill.) Fire Department to staff Randall Fire Department Station 2.