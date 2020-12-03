Kenosha County COVID-19 update Dec. 3, 2020: 9,818 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 9,818 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Thursday. That’s 108 more than Wednesday. There have been 153 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 50,088 negative test results, a positive rate of 5836/100,000 people and a 1.6 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Thursday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Thursday:

Bristol — 258 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Paddock Lake — 146 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Salem Lakes — 572 cases (5 more than Wednesday)

Randall — 118 cases (3 more than Wednesday)

Twin Lakes — 224 cases (3 more than Wednesday)

Wheatland — 163 cases (3 more than Wednesday)

Paris — 62 cases

Brighton — 78 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 399,708 positive tests and 2,169,970 negative tests with 3,562 deaths statewide as of Thursday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 37,376 positives as of Thursday, the Lake County Health Department reports.