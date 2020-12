Santa Claus is coming to the American Legion Hall in Silver Lake — as he has for many years — on Saturday, Dec. 5., but this year in 2020 style.

Santa will be at the Legion Hall from 1-2:30 p.m. The event is open to all children 10 and under.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions and guidelines set by state and federal authorities, this year will be a drive through celebration. Children are to remain in the vehicles.

They will each receive a bag of candy and a gift.