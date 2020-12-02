Kenosha County COVID-19 update Dec. 2, 2020: 9,710 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 9,710 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday. That’s 174 more than Tuesday. There have been 153 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s 3 more than Tuesday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 58,622 negative test results, a positive rate of 5771/100,000 people and a 1.6 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Wednesday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Wednesday:

Bristol — 257 cases (8 more than Tuesday)

Paddock Lake — 145 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

Salem Lakes — 567 cases (14 more than Tuesday)

Randall — 115 cases (4 more than Tuesday)

Twin Lakes — 221 cases (4 more than Tuesday)

Wheatland — 160 cases (4 more than Tuesday)

Paris — 62 cases

Brighton — 79 cases (3 more than Tuesday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 395,090 positive tests and 2,162,616 negative tests with 3,502 deaths statewide as of Wednesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 36,888 positives as of Wednesday, the Lake County Health Department reports.