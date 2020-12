Wheatland’s town electors and the Town Board have approved a tax levy for 2020 with a .4 percent increase.

The levy was passed by electors present at a meeting of electors Monday evening with an 8-0 vote. The levy also passed the Town Board 3-0 at a special board meeting Monday.

The 2020 tax levy will be $709,107 with a mill rate of $1.90 per $1,000 of assessed value. The 2019 levy was $706,256 with a mill rate of $1.91 per $1,000 of assessed value.

More details on the budget are available here.