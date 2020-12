Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 7:58 p.m., Salem Fire/Rescue units are responding to a report of a gas leak in the area of the 23500 block of Highway AH in Salem.

We have a report from the road that Highway AH is closed to traffic in that area.

UPDATE 8:31 a.m. — Salem Lakes commands reports to dispatch that a utility company crew is on the scene.