Kenosha County COVID-19 update Dec. 1, 2020: 9,536 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 9,536 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Tuesday. That’s 230 more than Monday. There have been 150 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s 8 more than Monday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 58,622 negative test results, a positive rate of 5668/100,000 people and a 1.6 percent case fatality rate (.1 percent higher) in Kenosha County as of Tuesday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Monday:

Bristol — 249 cases (9 more than Monday)

Paddock Lake — 144 cases (9 more than Monday)

Salem Lakes — 553 cases (12 more than Monday)

Randall — 111 cases

Twin Lakes — 217 cases (1 more than Monday)

Wheatland — 156 cases (3 more than Monday)

Paris — 62 cases

Brighton — 76 cases (4 more than Monday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 391,313 positive tests and 2,156,410 negative tests with 3,420 deaths statewide as of Tuesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 36,556 positives as of Tuesday, the Lake County Health Department reports.