A word from our sponsors: 2020 will see a mini version of annual Trees on Parade & Holiday Shopping in Twin Lakes; Tree lighting on Friday

Notes: This is a paid announcement from the Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association — DH
The Twin Lakes Area CHamber and Business Assocaition will host a 2020 Trees on Parade & Holiday Shopping Mini Covid-19 Version.
This year’s theme is “Home for the Holidays.”
The mini Trees on Parade will take place at Trader Brothers Mini Mall
405 N. Lake Ave., Twin Lakes on the following days:
- Friday, December 4 ~ 10:00am-8:00pm
- Saturday December 5 ~ 10:00am-4:00pm
- Sunday December 6 ~ 9am-2pm
There will be crafters and the Decorated Tree Contest. There will not be a kids area, Santa, silent auction or raffles. Due to limited parking and Covid-19 capacity rules, the chamber has extended the deadline for you to vote for your favorite trees. In addition to the chamber vendors, you will be able to browse the shops located in the Trader Brothers Mall, a great opportunity to support your local businesses while you doing your Holiday Shopping. No admission fee this year.
Please wear masks and practice social distancing. The chamber wants everyone to have a safe and healthy holiday season.
Decorated Trees will be placed throughout the Trader Brothers Mini Mall. Ballots will be collected until Dec. 13 when the winners will be chosen. Ballot Boxes will be available at Trader Brothers. One ballot per person please. Applications are be available from the Chamber Office.
On Friday, the annual tree lighting will take place at Central Park.
Due to Covid-19 area music students will not be able to perform this year.
Carols by local talent are scheduled to 4:45 pm. Tree Lighting by Santa and Village President Howard Skinner will take place at 5:30 p.m. Call or email the Chamber for more information at 262-877-2220 or info@twinlakeschamber.com.
An ‘ELF ON THE SHELF” scavenger hunt will have 15- 20 Twin Lakes Businesses participating. Please Pre-Register at the Chamber office if you would like to do the hunt. Be at the Chamber office by 9:45 a.m. to check-in. The hunt will start from the Chamber office at 10 am. You will get your sheet of participating businesses and a swag bag at check-in. Click here or call the chamber office for more information.