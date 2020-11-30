Kenosha County COVID-19 update Nov. 30, 2020: 9,306 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 9,306 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Monday. That’s 217 more than Friday. There have been 142 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 58,418 negative test results, a positive rate of 5531/100,000 people and a 1.5 percent case fatality rate (.1 percent lower) in Kenosha County as of Monday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Monday:

Bristol — 240 cases (7 more than Friday)

Paddock Lake — 135 cases

Salem Lakes — 541 cases (18 more than Friday)

Randall — 111 cases (1 more cases than Friday)

Twin Lakes — 216 cases (5 more than Friday)

Wheatland — 153 cases (3 more than Friday)

Paris — 62 cases (4 more than Friday)

Brighton — 72 cases (2 more than Friday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 387,235 positive tests and 2,149,996 negative tests with 3,313 deaths statewide as of Monday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 36,091 positives as of Monday, the Lake County Health Department reports.