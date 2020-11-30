Deaths Nov. 30, 2020: Thomas John Vavra, Isidro Ramos, Joseph Lloyd Greinke, JoAnn M. Asplund, Keith Wayne Kollmann

This post sponsored by Westosha Floral.

The following deaths of local residents and those with local connections are being reported by funeral homes today. Click on name to see obituary/service information:

Thomas John Vavra “Tom Horn”, 56, of Salem, died Nov. 24, 2020.

Br. Isidro Ramos, O.S.B., 74, Benet Lake, died Nov. 28, 2020.

Joseph Lloyd Greinke, 34, of Jacksonville, North Carolina and formerly of Trevor, died Nov. 20, 2020.

JoAnn M. Asplund, 71 of Salem, died Nov. 28, 2020.

Keith Wayne Kollmann, 76, died Nov. 23, 2020.

